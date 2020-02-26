Wake-Up Weather: Gusty winds and near freezing temps this morning… chilly and breezy afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is cold and windy. Temperatures are in the low 30’s and winds are out of the NNW at 15-25 MPH with wind gusts around 35 MPH. Wind chills are in the upper teens and lower 20’s. Skies are partly clear.

High temperatures today will struggle to reach the 50 degree mark. Most of us will remain in the 40’s. It will be breezy. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle to upper 20’s under clear skies. Winds will be light.

A warming trend will then ensue on Thursday as dry weather settles in.

Friday will see highs in the middle to upper 60’s under mostly sunny skies.

The weekend will be even warmer. Saturday will see temperatures top out in the low 70’s. Sunday will be a few degrees warmer, and it will feature a SSW breeze.

The next chance for rain is Monday of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 48° Winds: NNW 10-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Windy. High Temperature: 31° Winds: SSW 0-5 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: SW 5-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: N 0-5 > S 0-5 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SW 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain. Breezy. High Temperature: 76° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain. 20% Storms. Breezy. High Temperature: 65° Winds: NW 15-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 63°

Average Low Temperature: 39°

Sunrise: 7:10 A.M.

Sunset: 6:33 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday