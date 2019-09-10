Wake-Up Weather: Gusty winds with a 10% chance for showers/storms

FORECAST SUMMARY:
A trough to our west and a ridge to our east will continue to strengthen today. This will put us in a southwest flow aloft. Upper level divergence and associated rising motion will lead to a more unstable atmosphere than what we have been used to across the Big Country. This may lead to a few thermodynamically driven afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Activity will be mainly to our west.
The upper level pattern becomes more southwesterly on Wednesday. This southwest flow along with a week upper level low to our south will give us chances for rain and thunderstorms Wednesday-Thursday.
Friday will see another chance for rain and thunderstorms as a cold front will move into our area and stall before retreating back to the north.
The weekend will be hot and dry as the upper level ridge strengthens.
FORECAST DETAILS:
Today: Mostly sunny. 10% Rain and thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SSE 15-20 G25 MPH
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SSE 10-15 G20 MPH
Wednesday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH
Thursday: Partly sunny. 40% PM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10 MPH
Friday: Partly sunny. 30% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 5-10 > E 5-10 MPH
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH
Sunday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH
Monday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 5-10 MPH
Average High Temperature: 89°
Average Low Temperature: 66°
Sunrise: 7:19 A.M.
Sunset: 7:52 P.M.
Meteorologist Zach Gilday