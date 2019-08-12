Wake-Up Weather: *Heat Advisory* continues to start the week

A Heat Advisory continues this week across most of the Big Country through Tuesday evening. Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s and low 100s, with heat index values up to 110°. High temperatures this afternoon in Abilene will likely be the hottest we have seen so far this year, climbing to 105°.

There is a slight break from this heat and rain chances in the forecast! A weak cold front will move across the Big Country through the day on Tuesday. High temperatures will still climb into the low 100s ahead of the front, however, temperatures will stay in the mid and upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday, ending the over one week long stretch of 100°+ temperatures. Tuesday’s cold front will also bring a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms Tuesday late afternoon through Wednesday morning, mainly across the southern and eastern parts of the Big Country.

The heat returns again though heading into the weekend, with triple-digit temperatures back again by Saturday.

Today: Heat Advisory continues. Sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. 25 mph wind gusts. Highs in the low 100s.

Tonight: Clear. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. 20 mph wind gusts. Lows around 80°.

Tuesday: Heat Advisory continues. Mostly sunny. Weak cold front. 20% chance for rain late. Northeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the low 100s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 20% chance for rain. East winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Sunday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the low 100s.

Average High: 95°

Average Low: 72°

Sunrise: 7:01 a.m.

Sunset: 8:27 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

