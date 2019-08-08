Wake-Up Weather: *Heat Advisory * continues today with more triple-digits

A Heat Advisory continues today, and has been extended through Friday evening. Temperatures this afternoon will climb back into the triple-digits once again this afternoon across the Big Country. This will be the fourth day in a row of 100° weather in Abilene. The Heat Advisory will likely be extended through this weekend as this heat is not leaving us anytime soon.

Afternoon high temperatures will continue to warm through this weekend as upper level high pressure builds and moves into Texas, trapping the heat in place for at least the next week. Temperatures will be staying in the lower 100s, with the hottest weather we’ve seen so far this year. Make sure you are finding ways to stay cool in this heat, and checking on your pets, the elderly and always check in the backseat before getting out of the car.

Temperatures cool just a few degrees heading into the middle of next week with highs back into the upper 90s and around 100°, with the potential for isolated rain chances, but keeping the chance for rain off the forecast until there is better agreement.

Today: Heat Advisory continues. Mostly sunny. South winds around 10 to 15 mph. 20 mph wind gusts. Highs in the low 100s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Lows around 80°.

Friday: Heat Advisory continues. Mostly sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Lows around 80°. Highs in the low 100s.

Saturday: Sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Lows around 80°. Highs in the low 100s.

Sunday: Sunny. Lows around 80°. Highs in the low 100s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 80°. Highs in the low 100s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 80°. Highs in the low 100s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100°.

Average High: 95°

Average Low: 73°

Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Sunset: 8:30 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

Like and Follow Grant on Facebook /GrantTosterudwx and Twitter @granttosterudwx!