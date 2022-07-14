FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:33 AM, it was warm and mostly clear. Most areas were in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. There was a light and variable wind.

Above average temperatures will continue today. A HEAT ADVISORY is now in effect today from 12:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m. this evening. High temperatures will range from 102° to around 105°. Make sure to hydrate and practice heat safety as the risk for heat related illness continues. There will be a light SSE breeze. Cloud cover will increase as we go throughout the day. There is a slight chance of showers and storms this afternoon and early this evening. Areas south of I-20 will have a better chance for activity. Severe storms are not expected. However, cloud to ground lightning, strong winds, and brief heavy downpours are possible.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s under mostly clear skies. A slight breeze out of the SSE will settle by daybreak Friday.

Friday through the weekend looks completely dry as the oppressive heat continues.

Things won’t change much as we head into next week. Monday and Tuesday look to stay very hot and dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 103° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 75° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 104° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 5-10 G20

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 105° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 105° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 106° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 96°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 6:42 A.M.

Sunset: 8:47 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday