Wake-Up Weather: *Heat Advisory* still in effect today with 100°+ highs

Temperatures are warm to get you out the door this morning, still in the 70s and 80s under mostly clear skies.

A Heat Advisory is still in effect today for most of the Big Country with high temperatures climbing back into the triple-digits, after record breaking heat this weekend. The triple-digits will continue through the first half of this week before highs finally dip back below the century mark as we head towards the weekend.

Today: Heat Advisory in effect through this evening. Mostly sunny. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the low 100s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the upper 70s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs around 100°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100°.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Average High: 94°

Average Low: 72°

Sunrise: 7:05 a.m.

Sunset: 8:19 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

