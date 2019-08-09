Wake-Up Weather: *Heat Advisory* still in effect with highs over 100°

A Heat Advisory is still in effect today across most of the Big Country. Temperatures this afternoon will climb back into the triple-digits once again across the Big Country. Today will be the fifth day in a row of 100°+ weather in Abilene. The Heat Advisory will likely be extended through this weekend as triple-digit temperatures are not leaving us anytime soon.
Temperatures will actually continue to climb through the weekend as upper-level high pressure moves off to our east. That will bring in sunny skies and breezier conditions for your weekend, and afternoon temperatures up to 105°on Sunday afternoon.
Even hotter temperatures move in Monday with a high up to 106° in Abilene. A very weak cold front will move in Tuesday evening, which will bring more clouds for the middle of the week, but don’t expect a huge relief from the heat. Highs will still hover around 100°, before we likely start warming back into the lower triple-digits again heading into the end of next week.
Today: Heat Advisory continues. Mostly sunny. South winds around 10 to 15 mph. 20 mph wind gusts. Highs in the low 100s.
Tonight: Clear. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Lows around 80°.
Saturday: Sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the low 100s.
Sunday: Sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Lows around 80°. Highs in the low 100s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 80°. Highs in the low 100s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 80°. Highs in the low 100s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100°.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.
Average High: 95°
Average Low: 73°
Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.
Sunset: 8:29 p.m.
– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud
