Wake-Up Weather: Heat returning again this afternoon

The heat is back on as we wrap up the month of August. Temperatures climbed into the triple-digits in Abilene yesterday afternoon, and will get near the century mark again as we head into this afternoon.

Very warm weather will continue as we head through your Labor Day weekend and into the first week of September. Afternoon high temperatures will stay in the mid and upper 90s, but a coupe triple-digit temperatures cannot be ruled out.

There will be a very small chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. If any thunderstorms happen to develop this weekend, they will be very isolated so don’t let it affect any of your long weekend plans!

Today: Mostly sunny. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. 20 mph wind gusts. Highs around 100°. Heat index up to 103°.

Tonight: Clear. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the mid and upper 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Labor Day: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid and upper 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Thursday: Sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Average High: 92°

Average Low: 70°

Sunrise: 7:12 a.m.

Sunset: 8:06 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

