FORECAST SUMMARY:

Wake-Up Weather: High temperatures near 90 degrees for Christmas Eve with Red Flag Warnings in place

As of 6:26 AM it was mostly clear and the majority of us waking up to temperatures higher than our average low temperatures for this time of the year.

Today we will be seeing high temperatures pushing close to 90 degrees, about 30 degrees above normal. Even though it’s Christmas Eve, we’ll be feeling much more like spring! Winds will also be on the increase today. With dry conditions paired with these winds we have Red Flag Warnings across the Big Country and elevated to critical fire weather expected as well.

Heat Miser still looks to hold the thermostat for Christmas Day even with a weak cold front moving in, with highs into the lower 80s, still sitting well above average. We will be challenging a record for our high temp set back in 2016. The current record sits at 76°, with a forecasted high of 82°.

Temperatures will stay warm on Sunday and Monday as dry weather continues to dominate our weather pattern and we continue to challenge record high temperatures. Although we do have a few weak cold fronts progressing through the area this next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today(Christmas Eve): Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: SSW 15-25 G30-35 MPH

Tonight(Christmas Eve): Partly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 58° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Saturday (Christmas): Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 82° Winds: W 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 87° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SW 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 72°

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 73°

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 34°

Meteorologist Kayleigh Thomas