Wake-Up Weather: Highs warm back to around 100° again

Well the heat is back, y’all. Temperatures stayed below 100° on Wednesday, ending a nine day streak of triple-digit temperatures in Abilene, but that streak will start back up again this afternoon. Highs will climb to around 100° this afternoon across the Big Country. There will be a small chance for a couple very isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm this afternoon through this evening.

Hotter temperatures continue to build in as we head into this weekend, up to 104° in Abilene on Sunday afternoon. Winds will become breezier through the weekend too. We will continue the stretch of triple-digit temperatures into the middle of next, likely seeing another at least week long streak of 100s.

Today: Mostly sunny. 20% chance for an isolated shower this afternoon. Southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Highs around 100°.

Tonight: Clear skies. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the upper 70s.

Friday: Sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. 20 mph wind gusts. Highs in the low 100s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Lows around 80°. Highs in the low 100s.

Sunday: Sunny. Lows around 80°. Highs in the low 100s.

Monday: Sunny. Lows around 80°. Highs in the low 100s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Average High: 95°

Average Low: 72°

Sunrise: 7:03 a.m.

Sunset: 8:23 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

