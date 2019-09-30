Wake-Up Weather: Hot and breezy along with a slight chance for rain and storms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

An upper level trough will is currently off to our west and an upper level ridge is currently off to our east. Far western areas of the ridge will be over west central Texas today. As a result, upper level high pressure will be the dominant weather feature. As a result above average high temperatures will continue. Being in a transition zone between low and high pressure the surface pressure gradient has tightened. As a result, the winds today will be a bit gusty. Upper level disturbances to our northwest will cause rain and thunderstorms. Most of this activity will stay out of our area. Thermodynamically driven showers and thunderstorms will be possible for us during peak heating hours.

For Tuesday and Wednesday the upper level ridge will remain the dominant weather maker. As a result, it will be partly to mostly sunny along with above average temperatures.

On Thursday, the upper level trough will lift to our northeast as the upper level flow becomes more zonal. This set-up will cause a surface cold front to possible move through our area. This feature will cause temperatures to fall to the middle 80’s and intropduce a chance for rain and thunderstorms.

The upper level zonal flow will continue through the weekend. As a result the forecast will be mostly dry with temperatures in the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SSE 10-20 MPH

Tonight: Mostly sunny. Low Temperature: 75° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 10% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 20% PM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly sunny. Cold front. 40% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. 20% AM Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH > ESE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 82°

Average Low Temperature: 59°

Sunrise: 7:32 A.M.

Sunset: 7:25 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday