Wake-Up Weather: Hot and dry summer-like weather continues

FORECAST SUMMARY:

An upper level ridge will stretch from our area all the way east through the North Carolina. This set-up will give us hot and dry conditions today. It will be muggy as a south southwest surface flow persists. There may be a isolated shower or thunderstorm during peak heating this afternoon and evening. Most of us will stay dry.

For the weekend, an upper level short wave trough will pass us to our north. This disturbance may give us a few rain showers and thunderstorms. Due to this disturbance, a 20% chance for activity Friday PM through Saturday is appropriate.

As we head into next week, strong upper level southwest flow will initiate over west central Texas as a trough digs across the western CONUS. Elevated moisture levels will be seen as a gusty south southeast surface flow will persist. This along with possible upper level disturbances in the flow aloft will make showers and thunderstorms possible. At this time only issuing a 20% chance for activity Sunday through Thursday is appropriate.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hot. Muggy. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear. Warm. Low Temperature: 74° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. 20% PM Rain and thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SSW 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. 10% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 88° Winds: SSW 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 83°

Average Low Temperature: 61°

Sunrise: 7:29 A.M.

Sunset: 7:30 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday