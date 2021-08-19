Wake-Up Weather: Hot and humid weather returns today with a chance of showers and storms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:33 AM it was mild and very humid. Most areas were in the middle 70’s under partly clear skies. There were a few areas of patchy fog and mist. The radar was showing a few isolated showers and storms in the Heartland.

High temperatures today will reach the low to middle 90’s under partly sunny skies. It will be very humid. With the humidity it will feel more like it is near 100°. Expect a chance of showers and non-severe storms through the evening. The best chance for activity will be in out western counties. There will be a breezy south wind.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s under partly clear skies. There will be a slight SSE breeze.

The winds will pick up a little on Friday. It will be hot and humid. High temperatures will reach the middle 90’s under mostly sunny skies.

The forecast looks dry for the weekend. Temperatures will reach the middle 90’s with lots of sun.

The first half of next week looks very summer-like. It will be sunny, hot, and dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 75° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 96°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 7:06 A.M.

Sunset: 8:18 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday