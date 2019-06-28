Wake-Up Weather: Hot and sunny

Warmer weather continues to move in as we head into the last weekend of June. Skies will be sunny today as temperatures climb into the mid 90s across the Big Country. A ridge of high pressure will keep temperatures very warm and rain chances away through the weekend. The summer-like weather will continue this weekend with highs staying in the mid 90s under sunny to mostly sunny skies.

The first few days of July will be staying mostly sunny as highs hover around average for this time of year. Unfortunately, rain and storm chances will move back into the forecast as we head into the Fourth of July, however it is still a week out so we will be keeping an eye on it through next week.

Today: Sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tonight: Clear. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Southwest winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows around 70°. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 10% chance for an isolated thunderstorm. Lows around 70°. Highs in the mid 90s.

Independence Day: Partly sunny. 20% chance for thunderstorms. Lows around 70°. Highs around 90°.

Average High: 92°

Average Low: 71°

Sunrise: 6:34 a.m.

Sunset: 8:50 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

