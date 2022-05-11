FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:48 AM, it was mild and partly clear. Most areas were in the middle 70’s. Areas in the Northwest Big Country were in the 60’s. There was a light east southeast wind.

Summer-like heat will return today with lots of sun. Expect high temperatures in the middle to upper 90’s with a gusty south wind. It won’t be as humid as Tuesday, however it will feel a bit sticky as dew points hoover in the middle 50’s. Thunderstorm chances look t stay west of the Big Country. That being said, a stray non-severe storm cannot be ruled out in the far Western Big Country this evening.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 60’s under mostly clear skies. South winds will stay gusty.

Thursday looks to stay dry with a continuation of the unusually hot temperatures. Expect highs in the middle 90’s with lots of sun. An isolated storm cannot be ruled out during the afternoon and evening.

Friday will see an increase in clouds and a slightly better chance of afternoon and evening storms. Most areas will stay dry.

Saturday looks dry and hot. Expect highs in the middle to upper 90’s with lots of sun.

Sunday through Tuesday will see dry weather settling in with triple digit heat.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: AM Clouds. Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 69° Winds: S 10-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SW>SE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 20-25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 20-25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 85°

Average Low Temperature: 60°

Sunrise: 6:43 A.M.

Sunset: 8:27 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday