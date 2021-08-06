KTAB Your Weather Authority
Wake-Up Weather: Hot summerlike weather will return today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:33 AM it was clear and mild. Most areas were in the low to middle 70’s. There was a light south wind.

The summer time heat will return today. Expect highs in the middle to upper 90’s under sunny skies. There will be a light south wind. The wind will pick up a little this evening.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low to middle 70’s under clear skies. It will be a little breezy overnight.

Hot weather will continue this weekend. Expect highs in the upper 90’s under sunny skies. There will be a breezy south wind.

Triple digit heat will be felt Monday and Tuesday. There will be a breezy south wind under sunny skies.

Thursday will see temperatures fall a little. Expect highs in the middle to upper 90’s under mostly sunny skies. There may be a few isolated showers north of I-20. Most areas look dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 73° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 98°

Average Low Temperature: 74°

Sunrise: 6:57 A.M.

Sunset: 8:32 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday

