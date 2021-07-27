KTAB Your Weather Authority
Wake-Up Weather: Hot temperatures along with a slight chance for rain showers and storms will return today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:59 AM it was mild and quiet. Most areas were in the middle to upper 70’s under mostly clear skies. There was a light and variable wind.

The heat will continue today along with a slightly better chance for rain showers and storms. High temperatures will be around 100° under partly sunny skies. Expect a light and variable wind. There will be a slight chance of rain showers and non-severe storms this afternoon and evening.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s under partly clear skies. There will be a light south wind.

Wednesday will feature a 20% chance for rain showers and non-severe storms. This is mainly for areas south of I-20. Temperatures will be seasonable. Expect highs in the middle to upper 90’s under partly sunny skies.

The forecast will dry out on Thursday. Temperatures will be a couple of degrees below average.

A warming trend will then begin. Friday will see highs in the upper 90’s.

The weekend will see a return of 100 degree weather. It will be dry.

A cold front looks to move into our area on Monday night. This will give us more chances for rain and cooler weather.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 100° Winds: Light and Variable

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 76° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 98°

Average Low Temperature: 74°

Sunrise: 6:50 A.M.

Sunset: 8:40 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday

