Wake-Up Weather: Hot temperatures return today with a few clouds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:33 AM it was mild and clear. Most areas were in the middle 70’s, There was a light south wind.

The past few days have seen sunny skies with little if any clouds. Today upper level high pressure will weaken a bit and allow for a few afternoon clouds. It will be mostly sunny. A very small chance of isolated showers and storms will exist during the late afternoon and early evening. This is mainly for our southeastern counties. Severe storms are not likely. The main hazard with any storms will be dangerous lightning. High temperatures will reach the middle 90’s. There will be a light southeast wind.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low to middle 70’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a light south southeast wind.

The weekend will see highs in the middle 90’s along with mostly sunny skies. It will be humid. There will be a 10% chances of showers and storms during the late afternoon and early evening on Saturday. Most likely everyone will stay dry.

A tropical disturbance currently is churning just to the north of Columbia. This is forecast to enter the gulf this weekend and may increase rain chances for the Big Country and Heartland next week. Monday and Wednesday will feature near average temperatures and partly to mostly sunny skies.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 75° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 96° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 71°

Sunrise: 7:10 A.M.

Sunset: 8:10 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday