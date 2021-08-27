Wake-Up Weather: Hot temperatures return with possible isolated showers/storms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:49 AM it was mild and quiet. Most areas were in the low to middle 70’s under mostly clear skies. There was a light south southeast wind.

Hot and muggy weather will return today. Expect highs in the middle 90’s under mostly sunny skies. The southeast Big Country and Heartland will be a few degrees cooler and see a few more clouds. Those areas will have a slight chance of showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Most areas will stay dry, and severe weather is not likely. Southeast winds will start light before becoming a little breezy this evening.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low to middle 70’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a light SSE wind.

The weekend will see highs in the low to middle 90’s along with partly sunny skies. It will be humid. There will be a 10% chances of showers and storms during the late afternoon and early evening on Saturday. Sunday will feature a slightly better chance of showers and storms. Most likely everyone will stay dry.

Tropical Storm Ida is currently south of Cuba. It is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and strengthen into Category 3 Hurricane before making landfall across the Louisiana coast line on Sunday. The storm will then make a turn to the northeast and weaken. The Tennessee Valley will be seeing some rain by the middle part of next week. This storm will have little effect on us in the Big Country. It will usher in some moisture for this weekend into early next week. Rain chances will be small.

Monday will see a slight chance of shower and non-severe storms. It will be mostly sunny and seasonable.

Temperatures will then rise to above average as dry weather settles in for the middle part of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 71°

Sunrise: 7:11 A.M.

Sunset: 8:09 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday