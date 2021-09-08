Wake-Up Weather: Hot temperatures will return today along with better chances of rain/storms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:27 AM a cold front was draped across the northern Big Country. It was slowly moving south. It was mild, mostly clear, and dry. Most areas were in the low 70’s. There was a light southeast wind. Behind the front there was a light northeast wind.

A weak cold front will move through our area today. It should clear I-20 by the late morning. It will become nearly stationary over our southern counties during the afternoon and early evening. This frontal boundary will be the focus for slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for activity will be along and south of I-20 during the afternoon and early evening. Isolated severe storms will be possible. The main hazards are small hail, gusty winds, and lightning. Temperatures will stay hot. Expect highs in the middle 90’s under mostly to partly sunny skies. There will be a slight north northeast breeze.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 60’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a light east southeast wind.

Hot and sunny weather will then settle in through the weekend. Friday and Saturday will see temperatures sore into the upper 90’s to near 100°. There will be a southerly breeze up to 15 MPH.

Monday and Tuesday will see a few more clouds and slightly cooler temperatures.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 97° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 65° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 91°

Average Low Temperature: 67°

Sunrise: 7:18 A.M.

Sunset: 7:54 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday