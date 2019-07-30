Wake-Up Weather: Hot with isolated afternoon thunderstorm chances

Hot weather has returned this week. Temperatures this afternoon will return to the mid and upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. There is another chance for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2:00 pm today. The best chance for storms will be along and south of I-20, ending by sunset tonight. No severe weather is expected, but a couple strong storms will be capable of heavy rainfall, dangerous lightning and gusty winds.

The rest of the week will be hot and sunny, with temperatures climbing into the triple-digits Wednesday and Thursday. Be sure you are finding ways to stay cool and drinking plenty of water!

Today: Mostly sunny. 20% chance for scattered thunderstorms along and south of I-20 this afternoon. North winds around 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the mid and upper 90s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Southeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs around 100°.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Average High: 95°

Average Low: 73°

Sunrise: 6:52 a.m.

Sunset: 8:38 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

