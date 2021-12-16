Wake-Up Weather: Light winds and slightly cooler temperatures will highlight today’s forecast

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:46 AM it was mild and partly clear. A weak cold front was moving in. The northwest Big Country was in the 40’s. Most areas were in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s. There was a light and variable wind.

A frontal boundary will move into the Big Country today. It will become nearly stationary around the I-20 corridor. Areas south of the front will see mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low to middle 70’s. There will be a small chance for a few sprinkles too. Areas north of the front will be a little cooler. It will be in the middle to upper 60’s with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. There will be a light north northeast wind.

The aforementioned front will move north as a warm front this evening. It will become mostly cloudy tonight as temperatures fall into the middle 50’s. A few light showers cannot be ruled out. There will be a light SSE wind.

Friday will see high temperatures soar into the middle 70’s. There will be a slight breeze along with partly sunny skies. Rain and storm chances will move in Friday evening along with of a cold front.

Temperatures will be a lot cooler this weekend along with a some small chances of rain.

Temperatures Sunday morning look to be around freezing. The forecast looks to be dry during this time so wintry precipitation chances will be left out of the forecast at this time.

Another chance of rain will be with us Sunday evening into Monday. We should warm into the middle 60’s Tuesday as dry weather settles in.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 56° Winds: W>E 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Decreasing Clouds. Partly Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers. Windy. High Temperature: 53° Winds: NNE 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% PM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 50° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 61° Winds: SW 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: Light and Variable

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 73° Winds: WSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 59°

Average Low Temperature: 35°

Sunrise: 7:34 A.M.

Sunset: 5:35 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday