Wake-Up Weather: Mild AM with possible patchy fog and drizzle

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is mild this morning, however it is a bit chilly in northwestern areas. Temperatures are in the upper 50’s and low 60’s for most of us. Patchy fog and drizzle is expected in southern areas.

There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday PM. Temperatures will be in the low 70’s under mostly cloudy skies.

A cold front will cool us down to the middle 40’s on Thursday. There will be a really good chance for showers and thunderstorms as well.

Friday will warm up to the middle 60’s along with a 80% chance for showers and iso. thunderstorms. Localized flooding may be an issue for the Thursday into Friday time frame.

The weekend will be dry with high temperatures in the 50’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: S > NNE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 38° Winds: NNE 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Cloudy. 80% Rain showers. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 44° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 90% Rain showers. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 63° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 50° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 49° Winds: ENE 0-5 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 49° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 57°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:40 A.M.

Sunset: 5:56 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday