Wake-Up Weather: Mild AM with scattered light showers… mild afternoon with better chances for rain

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is mild and bit damp this morning. Temperatures are ranging from the middle 50’s in northern areas to the middle 60’s in southern areas. Isolated light rain showers are being seen across the central Big Country. Winds are light.

High temperatures today will reach the middle to upper 60’s. Southern areas will be a few degrees warmer. There wil be a chance for rain showers and a slight chance for thunderstorms. During the evening and continuing into the overnight there is a good chance for thunderstorms. Some of these storms (Mainly in the far southeastern Big Country) may become strong to severe. The main hazards are large hail, gusty winds, lightning, and flooding. Isolated tornodoes cannot be ruled out for these areas.

Wednesday will be rainy and cool. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 50’s under cloudy skies. Expect moderate rain throughout the day. This rain may be heavy at times. Rain totals at this point in time look to be 1″-2″ with the higher totals subjected to the northern areas. Flooding may be an issue through the day.

The forecast dries out by Thursday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60’s under mostly sunny skies. Friday will be very similar.

The winds will pick up a bit on Saturday as high temperatures reach the upper 60’s. It will be partly sunny.

Sunday will feature a slight chance for rain.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE WEATHER* Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain. 20% Storms. High Temperature: 67° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE WEATHER* Cloudy. 90% Rain. 30% Storms. High Temperature: 45° Winds: NNE 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Cloudy. 90% Rain. 20% Storms. High Temperature: 51° Winds: NNE 15-20 G30 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: N 0-5 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 66° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. 35% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 69° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 76° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 65°

Average Low Temperature: 41°

Sunrise: 7:03 A.M.

Sunset: 6:38 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday