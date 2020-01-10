Wake-Up Weather: Mild and breezy start… storm chance this afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures this morning are mild. Most of us are in the middle 60’s. It is a bit cooler in the northwest Big Country. Temperatures are in the lower 50’s. You will notice a breeze as you head outside as well. Skies are mostly cloudy.

Mild afternoon temperatures will contine today as the skies clear. Expect highs in the low 70’s. It will be windy yet again. Expect west southwest wind gusts around 25 MPH. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms as well. A strong to severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out fo the eastern Big Country.

A strong cold front will move through this evening. There will be a brief window, early Saturday morning, where light snow showers may occur. Accumulation if any looks to be very light.

Cool temperatures will be in the forecast for Saturday. We will warm into the 60’s on Sunday.

Temperatures will increase into the 70’s by next week as quiet weather settles in.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Decreasing clouds. 20% Showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 71° Winds: S 10-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Increasing clouds. 20% light rain/snow flurries. Low Temperature: 31° Winds: NW 15-20 G30 > S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 52° Winds: NW 15-20 G30 > S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: WSW 10-15 G25 > S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 65° Winds: NNE 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High Temperature: 49° Winds: ENE 10-15 G25 > ENE 10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 56°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:41 A.M.

Sunset: 5:51 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday