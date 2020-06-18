Wake-Up Weather: Mild and breezy start to a hot day w/ slight chances for rain/storms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Another mild and muggy AM is being observed this morning. There is a noticeable south wind. Wind gusts are around 25 MPH. Radar is picking up on some rain showers in the western Big Country. Most of us will stay dry this morning.

High temperatures today will reach the upper 90’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a gusty south wind. Expect the wind to be around 15-20 MPH along with 30 MPH wind gusts. There is a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. There is a better chance for activity during the evening for the western Big Country. Severe storms are not expected, however strong wind gusts, small hail, and lightning will be possible. The overnight looks dry.

Friday evening into Saturday AM will feature a better chance for thunderstorms. Severe weather will be possible. The main hazards are large hail, damaging winds, and lightning.

Temperatures will soar into the upper 90’s by Sunday. These hot temperatures will continue through Tuesday. The forecast looks dry.

The slight chance for rain and thunderstorms will return on Wednesday. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 20% PM Rain showers and (Non-severe) Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 73° Winds: SSE 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 30% PM Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. 20% AM Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 91°

Average Low Temperature: 69°

Sunrise: 6:32 A.M.

Sunset: 8:48 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday