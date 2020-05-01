Wake-Up Weather: Mild and breezy start to a hot day with a gusty wind

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is mild for most of us. Temperatures are a few degrees cooler in low lying areas and river valleys. Otherwise, it is breezy and partly clear.

Today will be a hot day. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90’s for most along with mostly sunny skies. The NW Big Country will be a few degrees warmer and the Heartland will be a few degrees cooler. There is a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in the NW Big Country. An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out.

The weekend is looking unusually hot. Expect high temperatures in the upper 90’s to near 100° for both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be breezy. The winds will taper off on Sunday.

Monday will likely see triple digit heat as this hot weather continues.

A cold front will move through Tuesday AM. The forecast will stay dry. High’s on Tuesday will be in the low 90’s.

The forecast remains dry through the extended.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. High Temperature: 70° Winds: S 10-20 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: Light and Variable

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 102° Winds: SW 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 89° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 84° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 79° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 81°

Average Low Temperature: 57°

Sunrise: 6:52 A.M.

Sunset: 8:20 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday