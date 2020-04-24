Wake-Up Weather: Mild and breezy start to a very warm day with a breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is mild and breezy. Most of us are seeing temperatures in the 60’s while a few are in the 50’s. The skies are mostly clear, and there is a breezy southerly wind.

A cold front will move through on today. Expect a breezy NNW wind along with highs in the middle to upper 80’s. The southern Big Country and Heartland will see temperatures in the lower to middle 90’s. It will be mostly sunny.

The aforementioned cold front will usher in milder weather for the upcoming weekend as the dry weather continues.

The next chance for rain is Monday afternoon and evening of next week.

Temperatures will reach the 90’s on Tuesday as the forecast dries back out.

Wednesday will feature a cold front. This front will cool us back into the 80’s.

Thursday will see a very small chance for rain and thunderstorms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 87° Winds: NNW 10-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Clear. High Temperature: 53° Winds: Light and Variable

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 83° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain and Thunderstorms.High Temperature: 86° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 80°

Average Low Temperature: 54°

Sunrise: 6:59 A.M.

Sunset: 8:15 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday