Wake-Up Weather: Mild and breezy start to a warm and very windy day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures are mild out there to start. We are in the middle 60’s! It is a bit beezy as well. Winds are coming from the southwest at 10-15 MPH.

Today will be very windy. Winds from the west will be sustained at 15-25 MPH with wind gusts around 40 MPH. The air behind an afternoon cold front will be dry. Because of the dry air and windy conditions fire weather will be a concern on Tuesday. A *RED FLAG* Warning is in effect for Knox CO. Most of the Big Country is in a Wind Advisory.

Temperatures will be on the cool side for Wednesday. Rain chances will move in as well. The best chance for rain will be Wednesday night into Thanksgiving morning. A wintry mix cannot be ruled out for northwestern areas Thanksgiving morning. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30’s for most of us. These marginal temperatures will make rain the dominant form of precipitation.

For Thanksgiving, temperature will be on the cool side with highs in the middle 50’s. There is a good chance for rain as well.

Rain chances do continue into Friday as temperatures warm into the 70’s. Strong to possibly severe thunderstorms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening.

A cold front will move through on Saturday. This will give us a chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday night into Saturday morning. We will also cool down to the 60’s.

Sunday will be dry as temperatures contine to cool into the 50’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly sunny. Very windy. High Temperature: 75° Winds: WSW 20-25 G40 MPH

Tonight: Partly clear. Low Temperature: 36° Winds: SW 10-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Cloudy. 50% Rain showers. High Temperature: 49° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Thursday (Thanksgiving): Cloudy. 70% Rain showers. High Temperature: 53° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly cloudy. 40% Rain showers. 30% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 77° Winds: S 20-25 G40 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. 40% AM Rain showers. 20% AM Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 63° Winds: WNW 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: NNW 10-15 G20 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 60° Winds: N 5-10 > S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 62°

Average Low Temperature: 39°

Sunrise: 7:18 A.M.

Sunset: 5:34 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday