Wake-Up Weather: Mild and breezy start to another unseasonably warm day with gusty winds

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:55 AM. temperatures were in the upper 60’s. There was a breezy south wind under mostly clear skies.

Warm temperatures and breezy south winds stay in the forecast for today. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80’s under mostly sunny skies. South winds will be around 10-20 MPH with 30 MPH wind gusts. Cloud cover will increase this evening and overnight. A slight chance for rain and storms will exist, mainly for areas along and north of I-20, starting in the middle evening and continuing through the overnight. A few storms may be strong. Gusty wind and lightning are the main concerns.

Another strong cold front is in the forecast for Friday morning. Cloud cover will increase through the morning with some possible patchy fog and light drizzle. High temperatures will be reached in the morning. The cold front will cause temperatures to fall into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s by the middle afternoon. There will be a gusty north northeast wind under mostly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance for a few rain showers with this front.

Saturday will stay on the mild side. Temperatures will warm into the middle 80’s on Sunday.

Big changes are in store to start next week. A strong arctic cold front will move through Sunday night into Monday morning. Temperatures on Monday look to begin in the 40’s with afternoon highs near 50°. It will be cloudy with a chance for rain showers. Some models are hinting at the possibility of temperatures in the lower to middle 30’s Tuesday AM. There is also a chance for precipitation. A wintry mix is not out of the question for the NW Big Country and low lying areas Tuesday morning. This situation will be monitored closely over this week and weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S 10-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Partly Clear. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 65° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Windy. Decreasing temperatures. (Upper 40’s and lower 50’s for the afternoon) 20% Rain showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 65° Winds: NNE 15-25 G40 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SSW > W 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Cloudy. Arctic cold front. Breezy. 30% Rain showers. . High Temperature: 42° Winds: NNE 10-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. AM wintry mix possible. 40% Rain showers. High Temperature: 45° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain showers. High Temperature: 48° Winds: N 10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 76°

Average Low Temperature: 53°

Sunrise: 7:48 A.M.

Sunset: 6:57 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday