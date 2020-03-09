Wake-Up Weather: Mild and breezy start with a slight chance for showers

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is mild and breezy. Temperatures are around 60 degrees along with a steady south breeze. There will be a slight chance for showers through the late morning hours.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: WSW 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly clear. Low Temperature: 51° Winds: Light and Variable

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 79° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Cloudy. 60% Rain. 30% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 67° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. 30% Rain. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 64° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 66°

Average Low Temperature: 42°

Sunrise: 7:56 A.M.

Sunset: 7:43 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss