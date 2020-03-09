Wake-Up Weather: Mild and breezy start with a slight chance for showers

FORECAST SUMMARY:
It is mild and breezy. Temperatures are around 60 degrees along with a steady south breeze. There will be a slight chance for showers through the late morning hours.
FORECAST DETAILS:
Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: WSW 5-15 MPH
Tonight: Partly clear. Low Temperature: 51° Winds: Light and Variable
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 79° Winds: S 5-10 MPH
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 82° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH
Friday: Cloudy. 60% Rain. 30% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH
Saturday: Partly sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 67° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH
Sunday: Partly sunny. 30% Rain. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 64° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH
Average High Temperature: 66°
Average Low Temperature: 42°
Sunrise: 7:56 A.M.
Sunset: 7:43 P.M.
Meteorologist Zach Gilday