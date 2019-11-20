Wake-Up Weather: Mild and breezy start with rain/storm chances

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It’s mild, mostly cloudy, and breezy. Temperatures are starting out in the upper 50’s for most of us. There is a chance for rain showers this morning as well, so have the umbrella handy.

An upper level low, currently to the west of Baja California, will weaken as it travels east northeast. This feature will pass over our area in the form of a 500 Hpa short wave on Wednesday. As such, there will be a chance for showers starting Wednesday morning. In the afternoon thunderstorms will be possible. There is the potential for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Activity will taper off in early morning hours on Thursday.

Rain chaces increase for Thursday afternoon as remnants of a different upper level low pass over our area in the form of a short wave A cold front will move through our area Thuresday night. These two factors will give us an even better chance for rain and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.

Expect chances for rain and thunderstorms Friday morning. Cooler air behind the aforementioned cold front will give us high temperatures in the lower 50’s. Rain chances end Friday afternoon.

Surface high pressure will build in for the weekend as temperatures warm into 60’s. It will be dry as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 60% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 75° Winds: S 15-25 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 40% Rain and thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 60° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. 60% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 68° Winds: S 5-10 > N 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly sunny. AM 70% Rain and thunderstorms. Cool. High Temperature: 52° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 63° Winds: WNW 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: W 0-5 > SSW 0-5 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High Temperature: 61° Winds: NW 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 64°

Average Low Temperature: 41°

Sunrise: 7:12 A.M.

Sunset: 5:36 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday