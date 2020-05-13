Wake-Up Weather: Mild and cloudy start to a very warm day with severe storm chances

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is cloudy and mild. Dew points are on the increase as well. Currently most areas are in the middle 60’s, so there is a muggy feel in the air. Otherwise, there is a steady south wind at 10-15 MPH.

Cloudy cover will decrease throughout the day as temperatures warm into the upper 80’s to near 90°. There will be a gusty south wind as well. The chance for storms will return late this afternoon. Isolated storms will be possible. During the evening the storms will form into a squall line. The line will move through our forecast area, traveling west to east, before breaking apart and exiting the area during the early AM hours on Thursday. Severe weather will be possible with the main hazards being large hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado.

Thursday looks to be dry at the moment with high temperatures in the low 90’s. The atmosphere will be unstable, so if any storm does form it will have the potential to become severe.

Friday and Saturday will feature a better chance for shower and thunderstorm activity. A few of these storms may be strong to severe as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *SCATTERED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE*Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tonight: *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *SCATTERED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Partly Clear. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 66° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 50% Rain and Thunderstorms.High Temperature: 81° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Rain and Thunderstorms.High Temperature: 82° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 85° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 87° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 84°

Average Low Temperature: 61°

Sunrise: 6:42 A.M.

Sunset: 8:29 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday