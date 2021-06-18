Wake-Up Weather: Mild and comfortable conditions this morning will turn unseasonably hot this afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:27 AM it was mild and mostly clear. Most areas were in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. There was a light south southeast wind.

Hot and sunny weather will return today. High temperatures will reach the middle to upper 90’s. The hottest weather will be north of I-20. Most areas will not be humid, however the eastern Big Country and Heartland will be on the muggy side. There will be a light southeast wind.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low 70’s under clear skies. The wind will stay light overnight.

Saturday will be a very similar day to Friday. Temperatures will once again reach the middle to upper 90’s under sunny skies.

Temperatures will jump up to the upper 90’s to near 100° on Sunday. If Abilene makes it to 100 degrees, this will be the first triple digit heat day of the year. It will be breezy. This day happens to be Father’s Day and the official first day of summer.

Temperatures will be a little cooler Monday. Highs will reach the middle 90’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a slight chance for rain showers and storms beginning during the evening. A cold front will move through during the evening. This will be the focus for the rain chances.

A slight chance for showers and storms will linger into Tuesday (mainly during the morning). Temperatures will be cooler too, behind the aforementioned cold front. Expect highs in the middle upper 80’s under partly sunny skies.

Temperatures will rebound to near average on Wednesday. Thursday will see a return of above average temperatures.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday (Father’s Day) and (Summer Solstice): Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 40% PM Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S > ENE 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: ENE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 93°

Average Low Temperature: 70°

Sunrise: 6:32 A.M.

Sunset: 8:48 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday