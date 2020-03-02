Wake-Up Weather: Mild and mostly cloudy this morning… warm afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Current temperatures are looking nice for this time of the year. We are in the middle and upper 50’s area wide. Otherwise, the winds are light and the skies are mostly cloudy.

High temperatures today will reach the upper 60’s and lower 70’s by the early afternoon. A weak cold front will move through in the early afternoon causing temperatures to cool a few degrees by the dinner hour. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Overnight, there will be a slight chance for rain and thunderstorms.

Better chances for rain and storms move in on Tuesday. Tuesday will see temps in the middle 60’s under cloudy skies. Scattered showers will be seen through the day. During the evening and continuing into the overnight there is a good chance for thunderstorms. Some of these storms may become strong to severe. The main hazards are large hail, gusty winds, lightning, and flooding.

Wednesday will be rainy and cool. High temperatures will be in the low to middle 50’s under cloudy skies. Expect moderate rain throughout the day. This rain may be heavy at times. Rain totals at this point in time look to be 1″-2″ with the higher totals subjected to the northern areas. Flooding may be an issue through the day.

The forecast dries out by Thursday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60’s under mostly sunny skies. Friday will be very similar.

The winds will pick up a bit on Saturday as high temperatures reach the upper 60’s. It will be partly sunny.

Sunday will feature a slight chance for rain.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 73° Winds: N 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. High Temperature: 57° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE WEATHER* Cloudy. 70% Rain. 40% Storms. High Temperature: 66° Winds: NE 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Cloudy. 80% Rain. High Temperature: 51° Winds: N 15-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: W 0-5 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 67° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 69° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 64°

Average Low Temperature: 41°

Sunrise: 7:04 A.M.

Sunset: 6:37 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday