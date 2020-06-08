Wake-Up Weather: Mild and muggy start, expect triple digit heat this afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures this morning are mild, and dew points are up there in the middle 60’s. The skies are clear, and the winds are light.

Expect triple digit temperatures today. It will be muggy as well. A dry line will move into our western counties during the late afternoon. This cause a few storms to fire up. Severe weather is not expected and activity will be very isolated. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for Scurry, Mitchel, and Coke counties form 1 PM to 8 PM. temperatures may get as hot as 106° in those areas. Make sure to practice heat safety.

A Pacific cold front will move through our area tomorrow AM. Behind the front expect a breezy NW wind, dry dew points, and very warm temperatures. These conditions will be more favorable for the initiation and spreading of wildfires.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 90’s by Thursday as dry weather settles in.

Some models indicate the possibility of rain showers and thunderstorms on Friday. Confidence this far out is low. At this time, precipitation chances will be left out of the forecast.

Expect a hot and dry weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. 10% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: NW 15-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 89°

Average Low Temperature: 67°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:45 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday