Wake-Up Weather: Mild and muggy start to a day with rain shower and non-severe thunderstorm chances

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is mild and muggy. Radar is picking up scattered showers in the SE Big Country and Heartland. Expect a slight chance for showers and storms through the AM hours. Skies overhead are mostly cloudy, and the winds are light.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 83° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 67° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 88°

Average Low Temperature: 66°

Sunrise: 6:32 A.M.

Sunset: 8:41 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday