Wake-Up Weather: Mild and muggy start to a hot day… storm chances this evening

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is mild and muggy this morning. Radar is picking up on some shower activity in the northern Big Country. There will be a slight chance for rain showers and storms in those areas through daybreak. The winds are light, and the skies are mostly clear.

Today will be sunny and hot. Temperatures will reach the middle to upper 90’s. During the evening, mainly for areas north of I-20, there is a chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. Isolated severe thunderstorms will be a possibility. A few leftover showers and thunderstorms may be seen overnight. Most of us will stay dry during this time.

Dry and hot weather will settle in through the rest of the forecast period on Friday.

Triple digit heat will likely be seen early next week.

A cold front will move through on Tuesday. The front will have little effect on our weather. Wednesday’s temperatures look unusually warm, and the forecast will stay dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Muggy. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. Muggy. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: SSE 10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SE 0-5 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: NNW 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 88°

Average Low Temperature: 66°

Sunrise: 6:32 A.M.

Sunset: 8:42 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday