Wake-Up Weather: Mild and muggy start to a very warm and sunny day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is mild and muggy this morning. The skies are clear.

Wednesday will be dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures will warm into the low to middle 90’s, and it will be muggy.

It will remain dry through the rest of this 7 day period. A impressive warming trend will also be seen. Expect a hot weekend.

Triple digit heat will likely be seen early next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Muggy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Muggy. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: SSE 10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SE 10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 100° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 103° Winds: W 15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 88°

Average Low Temperature: 66°

Sunrise: 6:32 A.M.

Sunset: 8:42 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday