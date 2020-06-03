Wake-Up Weather: Mild and muggy start to a very warm and sunny day

FORECAST SUMMARY:
It is mild and muggy this morning. The skies are clear.
Wednesday will be dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures will warm into the low to middle 90’s, and it will be muggy.
It will remain dry through the rest of this 7 day period. A impressive warming trend will also be seen. Expect a hot weekend.
Triple digit heat will likely be seen early next week.
FORECAST DETAILS:
Today: Mostly Sunny. Muggy. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 5-10 MPH
Tonight: Mostly Clear. Muggy. Low Temperature: 72° Winds: SSE 10 MPH
Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 5-10 MPH
Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH
Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SE 10 MPH
Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH
Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 100° Winds: E 5-10 MPH
Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 103° Winds: W 15 MPH
Average High Temperature: 88°
Average Low Temperature: 66°
Sunrise: 6:32 A.M.
Sunset: 8:42 P.M.
Meteorologist Zach Gilday