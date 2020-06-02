Wake-Up Weather: Mild and muggy start to a warm day with rain/storm chances

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is mild and muggy this morning. The skies are partly clear. Radar is picking up on some rain shower activity in northern and northeastern portions of the Big Country.

Today will feature a slight chance for rain showers and non-severe thunderstorms. There is a better chance for activity in the SE Big Country and Heartland. Heavy downpours and lightning will be of concern. By around sun-down, the forecast will dry out. Seasonable temperatures will return Tuesday, and there will be more sun than Monday. It will be muggy.

Wednesday will be dry and sunny. It will remain dry through the rest of this 7 day period. A impressive warming trend will also be seen. Expect a hot weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. Muggy. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Muggy. Low Temperature: 69° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 88°

Average Low Temperature: 66°

Sunrise: 6:32 A.M.

Sunset: 8:42 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday