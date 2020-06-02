Wake-Up Weather: Mild and muggy start to a warm day with rain/storm chances

FORECAST SUMMARY:
It is mild and muggy this morning. The skies are partly clear. Radar is picking up on some rain shower activity in northern and northeastern portions of the Big Country.
Today will feature a slight chance for rain showers and non-severe thunderstorms. There is a better chance for activity in the SE Big Country and Heartland. Heavy downpours and lightning will be of concern. By around sun-down, the forecast will dry out. Seasonable temperatures will return Tuesday, and there will be more sun than Monday. It will be muggy.
Wednesday will be dry and sunny. It will remain dry through the rest of this 7 day period. A impressive warming trend will also be seen. Expect a hot weekend.
FORECAST DETAILS:
Today: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. Muggy. High Temperature: 87° Winds: S 5-10 MPH
Tonight: Partly Clear. Muggy. Low Temperature: 69° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 5-10 MPH
Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 5-10 MPH
Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH
Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH
Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH
Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: E 5-10 MPH
Average High Temperature: 88°
Average Low Temperature: 66°
Sunrise: 6:32 A.M.
Sunset: 8:42 P.M.
Meteorologist Zach Gilday