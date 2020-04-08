Wake-Up Weather: Mild and muggy start to an unseasonably hot and dry day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is mild and muggy. Current temperatures are in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s for most. It is in the middle to upper 50’s in the northwest Big Country. Otherwise the skies are mostly cloudy, and we are dry.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the low 90’s. Skies will be mostly sunny. There will be a steady west wind.

A cold front will move through Thursday morning. This will give us a chance for rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures will only reach the upper 60’s.

Friday will be a mild day with the chance for rain and thunderstorms continuing.

The weekend will be in the low 70’s. Saturday has a good chance for rain and thunderstorms, while Easter Sunday looks to be dry.

Cool and dry weather settles in for Monday and Tuesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: W 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 58° Winds: N 5 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 69° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 60% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. 20% AM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 75° Winds: NNW 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 59° Winds: NNE 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 58° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 75°

Average Low Temperature: 50°

Sunrise: 7:17 A.M.

Sunset: 8:04 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday