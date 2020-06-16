Wake-Up Weather: Mild and muggy start to another seasonable day with small chances for showers

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is partly clear and very mild this morning. Most areas are in the 70’s, and it is a little muggy. The winds are light.

Expect another seasonable day today. Temperatures will top out in the low to middle 90’s under mostly sunny skies. The winds will be a little breezy. Expect a south southeast wind at 5-15 MPH along with 25 MPH wind gusts. The afternoon will feature a slight chance for rain showers and non-severe thunderstorms during the afternoon (mainly for western areas). Activity will taper off completely around sunset. Otherwise, it will be dry and very warm.

A small warming trend will be seen through the weekend. Expect middle to upper 90’s for Saturday and Sunday. The forecast will be mainly dry. There are a few small chances for showers and storms mainly on Friday and Sunday and Monday of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and (Non-severe) Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSE 10-15 G20 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 70° Winds: SSE 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 91°

Average Low Temperature: 69°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:48 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday