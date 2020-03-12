Wake-Up Weather: Mild and muggy start to another warm day with a 20% chance for rain/storms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is mild and muggy this morning. Current temperatures are in the upper 60’s under partly clear skies. There is a steady SSW wind at 10-15 MPH.

Unseasonably warm weather will continue today as high temps reach the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. The winds will be light. There is a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The main concern is dangerous lightning.

Better chances for rain and thunderstorms move in on and Friday. A cold front will move through Friday. This will cause temperatures to return to seasonal normals. Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Main hazards are large hail and dangerous lightning.

The weekend will be on the warm side, and it will feature chances for rain and thunderstorms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 80° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain. 20% Storms. Low Temperature: 57° Winds: N 5-15 MPH

Friday: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Cloudy. 70% Rain. 30% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 64° Winds: ESE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 30% Rain. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 75° Winds: N 0-5 MPH

Sunday: Cloudy. 60% Rain. 30% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 70° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Cloudy. 70% Rain. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 74° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain. 30% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 73° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain. 30% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 72° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 67°

Average Low Temperature: 43°

Sunrise: 7:52 A.M.

Sunset: 7:45 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday