Wake-Up Weather: Mild and pleasant weather to start will turn hot this afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:35 AM it was mild and quiet. Most areas were in the low to middle 70’s under clear skies. There was a calm wind.

Today will be mainly dry, hot, and humid. Expect highs in the middle 90’s under mostly sunny skies. With the humidity, it will feel more like 100°. Even though most will stay dry, there will be a 20% chance of showers and non-severe storms in our southeastern counties. There will be a light southeast wind.

Friday will feature a slight chance of rain showers and non-severe storms for areas south of I-20. Most areas will stay dry. Expect highs in the middle 90’s under mostly sunny skies.

The weekend will see a return of seasonable temperatures. Saturday looks mainly dry, however rain and storm chances will increase Sunday ahead of a cold front.

A cold front looks to move into our area on Sunday night. This will give us more chances for rain and cooler weather.

Monday through Wednesday will feature chances for rain showers and storms. Temperatures will be below average.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 74° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 91° Winds: NNE 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 98°

Average Low Temperature: 74°

Sunrise: 6:52 A.M.

Sunset: 8:38 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday