Wake-Up Weather: Mild and quiet morning leads to a hot day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures are currently in the middle to upper 60 across our area. The skies are clear, and the winds are light.

Hot temperatures will return today as they soar into the upper 90’s to near 100°. There will be a light south wind along with sunny skies.

Tuesday will warm even further, and it will be the hottest day of the week. Temperatures should top out in the lower 100’s.

Dry weather will continue into Wednesday. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, however they are forecast to be around 10 degrees above seasonable normal’s.

Thursday and Friday will feature slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 90’s.

The weekend will see better chances for rain showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will cool into the near 90° range. That is still unusually warm for this time of year.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 71° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S>E 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 15-20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 85°

Average Low Temperature: 62°

Sunrise: 6:38 A.M.

Sunset: 8:32 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday