Wake-Up Weather: Mild and quiet start to another warm day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Current temperatures are in the low to middle 60’s. Winds are out of the south southwest at 5-15 MPH, and the skies are partly clear. Enjoyn this mild start.

Warm temperatures will continue through Thursday. Wednesday will be partly sunny and feature a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms during the evening.

Better chances for rain and thunderstorms move in on Thursday and Friday. A cold front will move through Friday. This will cause temperatures to return to seasonal normals.

The weekend will be on the warm side, and it will feature chances for rain and thunderstorms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 83° Winds: WNW 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Partly clear. Low Temperature: 64° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 84° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Cloudy. 70% Rain. 30% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 62° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly sunny. 40% Rain. 30% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 76° Winds: WSW 0-5 MPH

Sunday: Partly sunny. 60% Rain. 30% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 72° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly sunny. 50% Rain. 20% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 78° Winds: S 10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly sunny. 40% Rain. 30% Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 75° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 67°

Average Low Temperature: 43°

Sunrise: 7:53 A.M.

Sunset: 7:44 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday