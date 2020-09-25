Wake-Up Weather: Mild and quiet this morning makes for an unseasonably warm afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:50 AM temperatures across the areas were in the 50’s and 60’s. Patchy fog was being reported in the Heartland. There were light winds under mainly clear skies.

High temperatures today will warm all the way into the low to middle 90’s. There will be a light south wind under sunny skies.

Saturday and Sunday will stay unusually warm. High temperatures will reach the middle 90’s on both days. Sunday may even reach the upper 90’s. There will be a breezy wind out of the SSW. The forecast will stay dry and quiet.

Big changes are in the forecast for next week behind a strong cold front. This front is expected to push through our area Sunday night into Monday morning. The winds behind the front will be very strong. Wind gusts may reach up to 40 + MPH. The National Weather Service might issue a Wind Advisory for this time. Blowing dust will also be possible. This front will also give our area a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for activity will be in the eastern Big Country and Heartland. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70’s. The afternoon looks mainly sunny.

Tuesday through Thursday will be unseasonably cool and sunny.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 65° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% PM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 73° Winds: N 20-25 G40 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 78° Winds: NW 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 83° Winds: W > NE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 84°

Average Low Temperature: 61°

Sunrise: 7:29 A.M.

Sunset: 7:31 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday