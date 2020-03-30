Wake-Up Weather: Mild and quiet this morning… some rain and storm chances today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is mild, cloudy, and quiet. There is a slight chance for showers and storms this morning. Most of us will stay dry.

Today will start out mostly cloudy. There is a chance fpr showers and storms this afternoon and evening. The eastern Big Country may see a few isolated strong to possibly severe thunderstorms. Main hazards are hail, gusty winds, and lightning. By the late evening the chance for rain and storms will end. SKies will clear from west to east. Temperatures will range from the upper 70’s to the middle 60’s. Cooler temperatures will be in the eastern Big Country due to increased cloud cover and higher chances for rain.

Tuesday will be seasonable and mostly sunny. We will then see a warming trend through Thursday. Temperatures will increase into the middle 80’s.

A cold front will move through Friday AM. This will cause temperatures to return to seasonable and it will give us a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms.

Better chances for showers and storms will move in this weekend, and temperatures will stay seasonable.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 70° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 50° Winds: WNW 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 71° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. High Temperature: 76° Winds: S 10-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 83° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 70° Winds: N 10-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 69° Winds: ENE 10 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 73° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 73°

Average Low Temperature: 47°

Sunrise: 7:29 A.M.

Sunset: 7:58 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday