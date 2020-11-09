Wake-Up Weather: Mild and windy morning with a few clouds makes for a warm and breezy afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:20 AM temperatures were mild. Cloud cover was increasing. Most areas were partly clear with temperatures in the low to middle 60’s. There was a gusty south wind.

Cloud cover will decrease through out the morning hours. The afternoon will be sunny, breezy, and warm. Expect high temperatures in the lower 80’s. There will be a south wind around 10-15 MPH along with 25 MPH wind gusts. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the middle to upper 50’s. There will be a wind shift as a cold front pushes through. Expect WNW winds around 5-15 MPH. There is a chance for a few passing showers as well. By sunrise, any rain chances will have exited the area.

Tuesday will be a few degrees cooler. The air will be very dry too. Expect high temperatures near 70° under sunny skies. There will be a chance for rain showers in the morning. The afternoon will be dry.

Wednesday through Thursday will be dry with a warming trend. Thursday will warm into the upper 70’s.

Friday will be a few degrees cooler. Chances for rain showers and thunderstorms will return Friday night and continue through Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon will be windy and dry.

Sunday looks dry and mild.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: (Decreasing clouds) Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 82° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. 30% Rain showers. Low Temperature: 56° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 70° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: Light and Variable

Friday: Partly Sunny. 20% PM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 72° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 76° Winds: WSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: NNW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 69°

Average Low Temperature: 46°

Sunrise: 7:03 A.M.

Sunset: 5:42 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday