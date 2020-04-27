Wake-Up Weather: Mild and windy start to a very warm and windy day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is windy and mild out there this morning. Most of us are dry, but radar is picking up on some light showers in the northern Big Country.

Today will be windy and very warm. During the afternoon and evening there is a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. This chance will linger into the night. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible with the main hazards being large hail and very strong winds.

Tue will feature hot temperatures with another chance for severe weather. The eastern Big Country and Heartland is under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms for the Tuesday evening through Tuesday night time frame. Main hazards are large hail and damaging winds. This severe threat is in response to a cold front.

The aforementioned cold front will clear the area Wednesday morning. The rest of the day will be sunny and seasonable.

We will then see a warming trend through the rest of the week. Friday will be sunny with highs in the middle 90’s.

The weekend is looking unusually hot. Expect high temperatures in the middle and upper 90’s for both Saturday and Sunday. It will be dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 89° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Mostly Clear. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 68° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Tuesday: *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *SCATTERED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: NE 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 15-20 MPH

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 15-20 MPH

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 71°

Average Low Temperature: 46°

Sunrise: 7:37 A.M.

Sunset: 7:54 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday